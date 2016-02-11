Lions sign linebacker Jerry Franklin

The Lions added some depth to their linebacking corps Thursday with the signing of journeyman Jerry Franklin.

Franklin, 28, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2012. He spent most of that 2012 season on the practice squads of Carolina and Dallas before joining Chicago's 53-man roster late in the season in December.

He played in three games with the Bears in 2012 and 10 more in 2013.

Franklin (6-1, 245) played seven games for Kansas City in 2014 and spent most of last season on the practice squad in New Orleans.