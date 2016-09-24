Lions sign LB Zaviar Gooden from practice squad, waive WR Aaron Dobson

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Zaviar Gooden to the active roster from the team's practice squad and waived WR Aaron Dobson.
Gooden was signed to Detroit's practice squad this week after originally participating in the team's training camp earlier this season. He spent the 2013-14 seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he appeared in 24 games (three starts) and recorded 27 tackles (17 solo).
GAME STATUS UPDATE
The following players have been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow's game at Green Bay:
CB Adairius Barnes
LB DeAndre Levy
LB Antwione Williams