Lions sign free agents OL Oday Aboushi and S Andrew Adams

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Oday Aboushi and free agent S Andrew Adams. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Aboushi comes to Detroit after spending the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals and playing in eight games (six starts) for the club. Entering his sixth NFL season, his career includes previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2017), Houston Texans (2015-16) and the New York Jets (2014).

Aboushi was originally drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He has played in 42 career games with 32 starts.

Adams comes to Detroit after spending the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 13 games (four starts) and totaling 36 tackles and a career-high four interceptions.