Lions sign free agent TE Orson Charles

Jun 16, 2016 at 08:44 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent TE Orson Charles. Contract terms were not disclosed.

The Lions also announced today that they have waived DL James DeLoach.

Charles was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round (116 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Georgia and played in 29 games (six starts) for the Bengals from 2012-13. Most recently, he was a member of the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints practice squads in 2014 before participating in Saints training camp last season. His career totals include nine receptions for 109 yards, in addition to two kickoff returns for 17 yards.

