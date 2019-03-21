Lions sign free agent TE Logan Thomas

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent TE Logan Thomas. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Thomas comes to Detroit after spending the past two seasons (2017-18) with the Buffalo Bills, where he appeared in 24 games (five starts) and posted 19 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.
He originally entered the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals as a fourth-round selection (120th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Drafted as a quarterback, Thomas threw for 81 yards and a touchdown in two games as a rookie before fully converting to tight end in 2016.
