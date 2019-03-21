Lions sign free agent TE Logan Thomas

Mar 21, 2019 at 02:13 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent TE Logan Thomas. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Thomas comes to Detroit after spending the past two seasons (2017-18) with the Buffalo Bills, where he appeared in 24 games (five starts) and posted 19 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

He originally entered the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals as a fourth-round selection (120th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. Drafted as a quarterback, Thomas threw for 81 yards and a touchdown in two games as a rookie before fully converting to tight end in 2016.

Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL regular season football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills won, 41-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, East Rutherford, NJ. The Bills defeated the Jets 41-10. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, East Rutherford, NJ. The Bills defeated the Jets 41-10. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) tackles Buffalo Bills' Logan Thomas (82) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos (38) tackles Buffalo Bills' Logan Thomas (82) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 in Buffalo, NY. The Bengals won, 26-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Trayvon Henderson (41) in action Sunday August 26, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, East Rutherford, NJ. The Bills defeated the Jets 41-10. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 in Buffalo, NY. The Bengals won, 26-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) prepares for the snap during an NFL game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots defeated the Bills 25-6. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs with the ball during an NFL game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, East Rutherford, NJ. The Bills defeated the Jets 41-10. (Al Tielemans via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) tries to get past Chicago Bears defensive back Deiondre' Hall (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills' Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by Chicago Bears' Adrian Amos (38) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL regular season football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills won, 41-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' T.J. Ward (43) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass between Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) and safety Trayvon Henderson during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won 26-13. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) runs with the ball as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) prepares to make the hit during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 in Buffalo, NY. The Bengals won, 26-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 in Buffalo, NY. The Bengals won, 26-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) battles Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) in action Sunday September 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' T.J. Ward during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas (82) is tackled by the Cincinnati Bengals defense in action Sunday August 26, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
Detroit Lions' Don Carey (26) tackles Buffalo Bills' Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
