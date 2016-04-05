Lions sign free agent RB Stevan Ridley

Apr 05, 2016 at 06:54 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB Stevan Ridley. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Ridley enters his sixth NFL season following previous stints with the New England Patriots (2011-14) and New York Jets (2015). He played in eight games for the Jets in 2015 (one start) after missing the first half of the season due to injury. In 2012, he totaled a career high 1,263 yards on 290 carries and recorded 12 touchdowns.

A former third-round (73rd overall) draft selection by the Patriots in 2011 out of LSU, Ridley has played in 60 games (26 starts). His career totals include 685 carries, 2,907 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 27 receptions for 144 yards. In five postseason games, he has recorded 56 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to two receptions for 17 yards.

