Lions sign free agent RB Justin Stockton

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent RB Justin Stockton and released WR Deontez Alexander. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced that they have activated LB Steve Longa from Active/Physically Unable to Perform.

Stockton returns to Detroit after spending a portion of the preseason with the team. Originally entering the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas Tech in 2018, he also spent time on the Lions' practice squad last year.