Lions sign free agent RB Jonathan Williams

Aug 17, 2020 at 09:55 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent RB Jonathan Williams and waived RB Wes Hills. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Williams comes to Detroit after most recently spending the 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts, after stints with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He originally entered the League in 2016 with the Bills as a fifth-round draft pick (156th overall) out of Arkansas.

In 23 career games (one start), he has recorded 329 rushing yards on 79 carries and two touchdowns.

