Lions sign free agent QB Jeff Driskel

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent QB Jeff Driskel. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
In addition, the team announced that they have released QB Josh Johnson.
Driskel joins Detroit after spending the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He entered the NFL in 2016 with the Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Louisiana Tech. In nine career games, Driskel has completed 105-of-176 passes for 1,003 yards (59.7%), six touchdowns and two interceptions.