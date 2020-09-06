Lions sign free agent OL Oday Aboushi

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent OL Oday Aboushi and placed CB Mike Ford on Reserve/Injured. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Aboushi returns to the Lions after spending training camp and the 2019 season with the team. Last season, he appeared in seven games (two starts) for Detroit.
Entering his seventh NFL season, his career includes previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Houston Texans (2015-16) and the New York Jets (2014). Aboushi was originally drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Virginia.