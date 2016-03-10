Lions sign free agent DT Stefan Charles

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent DT Stefan Charles. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Charles comes to Detroit in his fourth NFL season following a three-year stint with the Buffalo Bills (2013-15). He appeared in 13 games (one start) for the Bills last season, racking up 13 total tackles (nine solo), one sack and one forced fumble.
Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2013 out of the University of Regina (Saskatchewan, Canada), Charles has played in 37 career games (two starts). His career totals include 48 tackles (29 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles. He is a native of Oshawa, Ontario.