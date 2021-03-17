Lions sign DE Romeo Okwara to contract extension

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:05 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Okwara posted career-highs in total tackles (44), tackles for loss (11), sacks (10.0), quarterback hits (18) and forced fumbles (three) in 2020, adding one fumble recovery, one safety, a blocked extra point and a blocked punt. He originally joined Detroit via waivers from the New York Giants in 2018, producing 7.5 sacks in his first season as a Lion.

Okwara entered the NFL with the Giants in 2016, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. In 67 career games (28 starts), he has posted 135 total tackles, 20.0 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 49 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles.

