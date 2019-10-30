Lions sign CB Michael Jackson to active roster from Cowboys' practice squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Michael Jackson to the active roster from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. In addition, the Lions have released RB Paul Perkins and signed free agent OL Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

The team also announced that DE Austin Bryant, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice today.

Jackson was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth-round (158th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.) and has spent the entire season on their practice squad.