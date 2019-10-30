Lions sign CB Michael Jackson to active roster from Cowboys' practice squad

Oct 30, 2019 at 09:57 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Michael Jackson to the active roster from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. In addition, the Lions have released RB Paul Perkins and signed free agent OL Casey Tucker to the practice squad.

The team also announced that DE Austin Bryant, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice today.

Jackson was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth-round (158th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.) and has spent the entire season on their practice squad.

Tucker comes to Detroit after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona State in 2019.

Related Content

news

USA Football adds Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp to its board of directors

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, announced today that Principal Owner and Chair of the Detroit Lions Sheila Hamp has been named to its board of directors.
news

Lions re-sign LB Josh Woods

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Josh Woods.
news

Lions re-sign FB Jason Cabinda to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed FB Jason Cabinda to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Ben Johnson has been named the team's offensive coordinator.
news

Lions and Jets named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl today announced that NFL Football Operations has assigned the Detroit Lions and New York Jets as the coaching staffs for the 73rd annual Reese's Senior Bowl.
news

Lions announce 2022 Inspire Change grantees

The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2022 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
news

Jason Cabinda named Lions nominee for 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Detroit Lions announced today FB Jason Cabinda as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award presented by Nationwide.
news

Josh Lucas named the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Josh Lucas of Chelsea High School the 2021 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Lions fans should expect additional traffic on Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions are strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 25 to avoid heavy traffic.
news

Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature performances by Big Sean and NE-YO

The Detroit Lions announced today that the Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum artist Big Sean. Multi-Grammy award-winning singer NE-YO will perform the national anthem.
news

Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81

Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.
Advertising