Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 71: Lions at Saints preview ahead of Week 13 with Graham Glasgow & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in studio after the mini-bye and has a full preview of Sunday's Week 13 tilt between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. To start, Tim is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield to break down their Key Matchups for Lions at Saints, including Alvin Kamara vs. Jack Campbell, Aaron Glenn vs. Taysom Hill and more. After that, Saints senior writer John DeShazier calls in to discuss the Saints' injury woes, what the Lions can expect from the Saints' defense and give his best food recommendations for those traveling to the Big Easy. Lastly, Lions guard Graham Glasgow chats with Tim in studio about the Lions' loss on Thanksgiving, getting Jonah Jackson back at practice and more. Stay tuned for more coverage of Lions at Saints!