Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 71: Lions at Saints preview ahead of Week 13 with Graham Glasgow & more

Dec 01, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in studio after the mini-bye and has a full preview of Sunday's Week 13 tilt between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints. To start, Tim is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield to break down their Key Matchups for Lions at Saints, including Alvin Kamara vs. Jack Campbell, Aaron Glenn vs. Taysom Hill and more. After that, Saints senior writer John DeShazier calls in to discuss the Saints' injury woes, what the Lions can expect from the Saints' defense and give his best food recommendations for those traveling to the Big Easy. Lastly, Lions guard Graham Glasgow chats with Tim in studio about the Lions' loss on Thanksgiving, getting Jonah Jackson back at practice and more. Stay tuned for more coverage of Lions at Saints!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Tim and Will Burchfield's Key Matchups for Lions at Saints
  • 19:02: John DeShazier on Saints injuries, Chris Olave, Cameron Jordan & more
  • 30:52: Graham Glasgow on bouncing back from a loss, Lions offensive line & more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 70: Benito Jones on Lions' comeback win, Thanksgiving game vs. Packers

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Thursday's game with Ben Raven and Benito Jones.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions come back to win 31-26 over Bears in Week 11 thriller!

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 69: Lions vs. Bears preview & a look at the NFC North with Robert Mays

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Robert Mays.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 68: Penei Sewell previews Lions at Chargers ahead of Week 10 trip to LA

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Dave Birkett and Penei Sewell.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 67: Lions sit at 6-2, lead NFC North at bye week with Field Yates

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the trade deadline and the first eight weeks with ESPN's Field Yates.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 66: Previewing Lions vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Detroit

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Vic Tafur of The Athletic.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 65: Lions at Ravens preview with Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Lang ahead of Week 7

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with T.J. Lang, Brian Wacker & Isaiah Buggs.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 64: Josh Reynolds on career-best start, Lions at Buccaneers preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Scott Smith and Josh Reynolds.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions improve to 4-1, beat Panthers 42-24 in Week 5

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 63: Tracy Walker III previews Lions vs. Panthers ahead of Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews this week's game with Mike O'Hara and Tracy Walker III.
Advertising