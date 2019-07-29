Lions rotating players at guard as competition continues

Wiggins has made stops with the Ravens, 49ers and Chargers. He filled in for Lang last season for 10 games, and finally has a chance to make the starting job his own.

He'll certainly have to earn the job, however.

Aboushi is entering his seventh season and has started 32 of the 42 career games he's played in, including eight in Seattle in 2017, when Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell held the same role with the Seahawks.

Dahl, a former fifth-round pick by the Lions in 2015, has played in 22 games, mostly as a backup (four career starts), but he did a nice job transforming his body this offseason to increase muscle mass and lower body fat. He's hoping that hard work translates to the field and keeps him in the competition throughout camp.