Lions release LB DeAndre Levy

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have released LB DeAndre Levy.
STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN
"On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to thank DeAndre for his many contributions to the Detroit Lions over the past eight seasons.
"While he excelled as a player during his time with us, DeAndre also had a genuine desire to make a difference off the field, investing a lot of his time and resources in social causes throughout the Detroit community. "We wish DeAndre the very best in all his future endeavors."