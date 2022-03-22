Lions re-sign QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Since joining the Lions in 2019, Blough has appeared in seven games (five starts) and completed 100-of-184 passes for 1,033 yards (54.3 percent) and four touchdowns. He also added 10 rushes for 55 yards (5.5 avg.) and a 19-yard touchdown reception in that span.

Blough came to Detroit in the 2019 offseason via trade with the Cleveland Browns. He originally entered the NFL with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Boyle appeared in five games (three starts) for the Lions in 2021, completing 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards (64.9 percent) and three touchdowns.