Lions re-sign QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle

Mar 22, 2022 at 02:29 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Since joining the Lions in 2019, Blough has appeared in seven games (five starts) and completed 100-of-184 passes for 1,033 yards (54.3 percent) and four touchdowns. He also added 10 rushes for 55 yards (5.5 avg.) and a 19-yard touchdown reception in that span.

Blough came to Detroit in the 2019 offseason via trade with the Cleveland Browns. He originally entered the NFL with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Boyle appeared in five games (three starts) for the Lions in 2021, completing 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards (64.9 percent) and three touchdowns.

He came to Detroit after spending three seasons (2018-20) with the Green Bay Packers. Boyle entered the NFL with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Lions announce 2022 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Friday the team's 2022 coaching staff.
news

Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed OLB Charles Harris to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions re-sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark.
news

Lions re-sign S Tracy Walker to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
news

Lions re-sign C Evan Brown

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed C Evan Brown.
news

Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore.
news

Detroit Lions announce 2022 Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger applications now open

The Detroit Lions announced today 2022 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.
news

Lions re-sign OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed OLB Rashod Berry and C Ryan McCollum.
news

Lions tender 13 exclusive rights free agents

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have tendered 13 exclusive rights free agents.
news

Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
Advertising