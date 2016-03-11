Lions re-sign QB Dan Orlovsky

Entering his 11th NFL season, Orlovsky returns to Detroit after appearing in two games in 2015 as the team's backup quarterback. Originally drafted by the Lions in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Connecticut, Orlovsky played his first four years in the NFL with Detroit before spending time with the Houston Texans (2009-10), Indianapolis Colts (2011) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13). He has appeared in 26 games (12 starts) and has completed 298 passes on 512 attempts (58.2-percent) for 3,132 yards and 15 touchdowns.