Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Muhlbach joined the Lions as a free agent in the 2004 season and returns for his 16th season with the team. He is one of three players in franchise history to play 15 seasons for the club and has appeared in the second-most career games with 228. Following the conclusion of the 2018 season, he was named to his second-career Pro Bowl.
Muhlbach originally entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M.