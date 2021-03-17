Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
In addition, the team announced that they have released CB Desmond Trufant.
Reeves-Maybin returns for his fifth season in Detroit in 2021 after originally joining the Lions as a fourth-round pick (124th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. In 55 career games (three starts), he has produced 59 total defensive tackles and 31 total special teams tackles.