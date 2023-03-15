Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone to contract extension through the 2025 season

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Anzalone returns for his third season with the Lions after starting all 17 games in 2022 and producing a career-high 125 tackles (77 solo). He also posted seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, six pass defenses, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season.
He originally joined Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2017-20). Anzalone was selected by the Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.
In 69-career games (51 starts), Anzalone has recorded 325 tackles (210 solo), 17 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 16 pass defenses, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
