Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone to contract extension through the 2025 season

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:06 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone to a contract extension through the 2025 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Anzalone returns for his third season with the Lions after starting all 17 games in 2022 and producing a career-high 125 tackles (77 solo). He also posted seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, six pass defenses, 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season.

He originally joined Detroit as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints (2017-20). Anzalone was selected by the Saints in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.

In 69-career games (51 starts), Anzalone has recorded 325 tackles (210 solo), 17 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss, 16 pass defenses, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Alex Anzalone photos

View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Carl Jones II/Detroit Lions).
