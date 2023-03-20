Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

Mar 20, 2023 at 09:21 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Badgley returns for his second season in Detroit after converting 24-of-28 field goals (85.7%) and 33-of-33 extra points (100.0%) for 105 points scored in 2022. In Week 13 vs. Jacksonville, he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all four field goal attempts and all four point-after tries for 16 points scored.

Originally entering the NFL in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.), Badgley has appeared in games for the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Colts, Chicago Bears and Lions over his five seasons. In 60-career games, he is 94-of-115 on field goal attempts (81.7%) and 155-of-160 on extra point attempts (96.9%) for 437 points scored.

Michael Badgley photos

View photos of Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley.

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 10

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 10

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 10

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 10

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow.

news

Lions re-sign S C.J. Moore to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed S C.J. Moore to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton.

news

Lions re-sign CB Will Harris

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed CB Will Harris.

news

Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone to contract extension through the 2025 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

news

Lions re-sign DL John Cominsky to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed DL John Cominsky to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

news

Lions re-sign T Matt Nelson

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed T Matt Nelson.

Advertising