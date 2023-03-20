Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Badgley returns for his second season in Detroit after converting 24-of-28 field goals (85.7%) and 33-of-33 extra points (100.0%) for 105 points scored in 2022. In Week 13 vs. Jacksonville, he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all four field goal attempts and all four point-after tries for 16 points scored.