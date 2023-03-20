Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Badgley returns for his second season in Detroit after converting 24-of-28 field goals (85.7%) and 33-of-33 extra points (100.0%) for 105 points scored in 2022. In Week 13 vs. Jacksonville, he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all four field goal attempts and all four point-after tries for 16 points scored.
Originally entering the NFL in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.), Badgley has appeared in games for the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Colts, Chicago Bears and Lions over his five seasons. In 60-career games, he is 94-of-115 on field goal attempts (81.7%) and 155-of-160 on extra point attempts (96.9%) for 437 points scored.
