Lions' punter job will be won in camp practice

The Lions signed Fox to their practice squad back in December after he spent time with the Chiefs in training camp and on their practice squad. He averaged 45.5 yards per punt in his last season in college at Rice in 2018.

Siposs is a 27-year-old rookie who played professional Australian football for five years before switching to American football and punting at Auburn the last two seasons. He averaged 43.8 yards per punt last season for the Tigers.

Martin also handled the holding duties for place kicker Matt Prater and kicked off for the Lions. Those responsibilities could also play a factor in the competition between Fox and Siposs.

"I'm really excited about it, really excited about both of those guys," Coombs said. "We're going to have competition across the board at every position, not just punter. I know that's the big one, but if you ask the guys, that's kind of the number one thing we've been talking about since Day 1 is competition. I think that makes everybody better."