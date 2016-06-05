Lions players pay tribue to Muhammad Ali

"Don't count the days, make the days count." - Muhammad Ali rest up champ 🙏🏾 #RIPMuhammadAli— Ameer Abdullah (@Ameerguapo) June 4, 2016
RIP to the greatest to ever do it! pic.twitter.com/B36UGGhTTn— Theo Riddick (@TheoRiddick) June 4, 2016
"Don't count the days make the days count" Muhammad Ali RIP to the greatest— rafael bush (@rbush36) June 4, 2016
"Impossible is NOTHING!!!" #TheGreatestOfAllTime #RIPMuhammadAli— Ezekiel Ansah (@Ziggy_Ansah) June 4, 2016
Mom and Dad hung this one over my bed in elementary school. The champ is still on my wall today. #RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/UuYoyt6FzJ— KiD-RiD (@StevanRidley) June 4, 2016
"It's the repetition of affirmations that leads to belief. And once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen." #RIPAli— Laken Tomlinson (@laken77) June 4, 2016
RIP the 🐐 #TheGreatest pic.twitter.com/0SZRxu9tNj— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 4, 2016
R.I.P to the great Ali 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💤— Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) June 4, 2016
RIP to the greatest ever in boxing history and a fearless man! @MuhammadAli #RipChamp— Nino (@qdiggs6) June 4, 2016
RIP #muhammadali , you will forever be missed. Thank you for using your platform to make this world a better place.
A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on