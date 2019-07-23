Lions place WR Tommylee Lewis on Active/PUP

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have placed WR Tommylee Lewis on Active/Physically Unable to Perform.
Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81
Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.
Lions to add Chris Spielman to Pride of the Lions
The Detroit Lions are inducting LB Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game Oct. 31, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tyrone Spencer named High School Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King High School the week eight recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Jeremy Ferman named High School Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Jeremy Ferman of North Branch High School the week-seven recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Bill DeFillippo named High School Football Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Bill DeFillippo of Livonia Churchill High School the week six recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Tim Swore named High School Football Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Brad Zube named High School Football Coach of the Week
The Lions have named Brad Zube of Ortonville-Brandon High School the week four recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84
Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today.
Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens
Karras' family will be honored pregame at approximately 12:45 PM on-field and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime of the Lions vs Ravens game.
Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.