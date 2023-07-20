Lions place 3 players on Active/NFI

The Detroit Lions begin training camp practice on Sunday, but a few players still rehabbing injuries will have to wait before they can hit the field.

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker will start camp on the Active/Non-Football Injury list (NFI), along with tight end Derrick Deese Jr. and defensive lineman Zach Morton. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported to Allen Park to begin training camp on Wednesday.

Hooker tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee while playing at Tennessee last year. The Lions' third-round draft pick was a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy before suffering the injury. He told reporters in June he's ahead of schedule in his rehab, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team will take their time making sure he's 100 percent ready before letting him return to the field.

Deese spent training camp with the Lions last season as an undrafted free agent but was cut during the final roster trim before the start of the regular season. He signed a futures deal back in January.