Lions offseason questions: 2021 expectations

Mike O'Hara: Lions will finish strong

Get better. Improve steadily throughout the season. Be a better team at the end of the season than at the start. That's my realistic expectation for the Lions in 2021. It's the reverse of the last two seasons.

Head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have invested a lot of resources in building a foundation and a culture.

They'll face some obstacles in 2021, beginning with a tough early schedule. With Campbell's coaching staff, the team should be equipped mentally and physically to handle adversity from wherever it comes.

In the end, my expectation is that this team will be better at the end of the season than at the start. That's a vital step in this rebuilding process.

Editor's Pick: Lions stay the course

Starting over is never easy, but that's the Lions' reality this year with a new GM, new head coach and a revamped roster.

The new foundation was set in the offseason. Now the most important thing will be trusting in that foundation, even when things get challenging, and continuing to make adjustments along the way.