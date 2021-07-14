Lions offseason questions: 2021 expectations

With training camp approaching, the excitement for the 2021 NFL season is building.
There have been a lot of changes in the Detroit Lions organization this year, and it will be interesting to see how those changes show up on the football field.
What are your expectations for the Lions 2021 season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Defense will show improvement
This was a five-win football team in 2020 that went through a significant makeover this offseason with a new general manager, new head coach and coaching staff, and significant changes to the roster.
The biggest thing that held this team back in 2020 was a historically underperforming defense. There's a lot of excitement in Detroit surrounding new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and what his new schemes and philosophies could mean for that side of the ball.
Detroit has a tough schedule, and rebuilds aren't easy early on, but my expectation is for the Lions to be better on defense. That will go a long way to helping this team be better overall. If I was a betting man, which I'm not, I'd take the over on Las Vegas' five-win total for Detroit in 2021.
Mike O'Hara: Lions will finish strong
Get better. Improve steadily throughout the season. Be a better team at the end of the season than at the start. That's my realistic expectation for the Lions in 2021. It's the reverse of the last two seasons.
Head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have invested a lot of resources in building a foundation and a culture.
They'll face some obstacles in 2021, beginning with a tough early schedule. With Campbell's coaching staff, the team should be equipped mentally and physically to handle adversity from wherever it comes.
In the end, my expectation is that this team will be better at the end of the season than at the start. That's a vital step in this rebuilding process.
Editor's Pick: Lions stay the course
Starting over is never easy, but that's the Lions' reality this year with a new GM, new head coach and a revamped roster.
The new foundation was set in the offseason. Now the most important thing will be trusting in that foundation, even when things get challenging, and continuing to make adjustments along the way.
What can the Lions show this year to give fans hope for the future? That's what I'll be looking for.