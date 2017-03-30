 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions like cornerback D.J. Hayden's versatility

Mar 29, 2017 at 11:56 PM

Position versatility is one of those things NFL coaches love because of the restrictions on gameday rosters.

Having a defensive lineman who can play inside and outside is a huge asset. So is having an interior offensive lineman who can play guard or center. Safeties who can pinch down in the box and play a dime linebacker role are valuable. The same can be said for cornerbacks who can play both inside and outside.

It was the latter that attracted Bob Quinn and the Lions to cornerback D.J. Hayden in free agency.

Hayden, a former first-round pick for Oakland in 2013, gets a fresh start in Detroit after being hampered by injuries throughout his four-year career.

He's appeared in 45 games (25 starts), and has tallied 179 tackles, 26 pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. He played on the outside his first three seasons in Oakland, but moved inside last year and played pretty well for Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio.

"You have to be quick and intelligent to move inside," Del Rio said at Tuesday's AFC coaches breakfast at the league meetings. "To be able to do both is definitely an asset. He's a good young man and I wish him the best."

Detroit has a nice collection of young cornerbacks on the roster, but they're pretty one-dimensional. Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson are outside corners. Quandre Diggs only works on the inside in the slot. In Hayden, Quinn sees a player that can compete at both spots.

"He's going to provide depth at both inside and outside," Quinn said. "That's one of the things that drew us to D.J. was his position versatility. You know, we have guys that are primarily outside guys and we have (Quandre) Diggs who's basically only a slot corner, a nickel corner. So we definitely wanted to add a veteran corner to the mix that had the ability to play inside and out."

If Hayden can stay away from injury, he should be able to provide that in Detroit.

He missed time with groin and ankle injuries his first two seasons, played all 16 games in 2015, then finished last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In his only full 16-game season in 2015, Hayden (5-11, 190) recorded 70 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and eight defended passes.

"I'm going to be wherever I'm needed," Hayden said after signing with the Lions earlier this month. "I'm just ready to work. As a football player, I feel like I can do whatever it is the team needs, whether it's inside, outside, safety or whatever. It really doesn't even matter. I'll just adjust accordingly."

DJ Hayden photos

View photos of cornerback DJ Hayden.

No Title
1 / 22
No Title
2 / 22
No Title
3 / 22
No Title
4 / 22
No Title
5 / 22
No Title
6 / 22
No Title
7 / 22
No Title
8 / 22
No Title
9 / 22
No Title
10 / 22
No Title
11 / 22
No Title
12 / 22
No Title
13 / 22
No Title
14 / 22
No Title
15 / 22
No Title
16 / 22
No Title
17 / 22
No Title
18 / 22
No Title
19 / 22
No Title
20 / 22
No Title
21 / 22
No Title
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.
news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.
news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.
news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.
news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.
news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.
news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.
Advertising