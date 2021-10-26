Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81

Oct 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS PRINCIPAL OWNER AND CHAIR SHEILA FORD HAMP

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Lucci, whose passion for life was felt by all who knew him. Many will remember Mike for his toughness as a player during his nine seasons with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1971 and being named the team's defensive MVP three times. His positive presence as a leader within our Lions Legends community made him a familiar face to all, and his willingness to give back will always be part of his great legacy. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Patricia, and the entire Lucci family."

Lucci originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns in 1961 out of the University of Tennessee before being acquired by the Lions via trade in 1965. During his nine seasons with Detroit, Lucci earned All-NFL honors in 1969 and was named to the Pro Bowl following the 1971 season. He served as a team captain and was named the team's defensive MVP from 1969-1971.

Following his playing career, Lucci served as a radio analyst for Lions games from 1976-78 and went on to become a successful businessman in Metro Detroit. Lucci is also a member of the Michigan, Pennsylvania and National Italian-American Sports Halls of Fame.

Related Content

news

Lions to add Chris Spielman to Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions are inducting LB Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game Oct. 31, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Tyrone Spencer named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King High School the week eight recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Jeremy Ferman named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Jeremy Ferman of North Branch High School the week-seven recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Bill DeFillippo named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Bill DeFillippo of Livonia Churchill High School the week six recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Tim Swore named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Brad Zube named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Lions have named Brad Zube of Ortonville-Brandon High School the week four recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. 
news

Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84

Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today.
news

Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens

Karras' family will be honored pregame at approximately 12:45 PM on-field and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime of the Lions vs Ravens game.
news

Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant.
news

Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Advertising