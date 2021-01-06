Lions interview Terry Fontenot for GM position

He's been with the organization since 2003, and has been part of six division titles, eight playoff wins and a Super Bowl title.

The Lions have conducted seven general manager interviews so far with external candidates Thomas Dimitroff, Scott Pioli, Louis Riddick and Rick Smith, and with internal candidates Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman.

"What we're really looking for is a culture that is open, inclusive, where everybody is pulling together as a team, and in one word, communication is paramount and everybody is doing the right thing for the Detroit Lions," Lions president Rod Wood said Friday of what the team is looking for in their new GM and head coach.