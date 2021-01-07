Lions interview George Paton & Brad Holmes for GM position

Lions team president Rod Wood said this week the virtual interview process for their vacant general manager and head coach positions has allowed them to be more efficient and able to interview more candidates without having to travel. Wood said once they determine finalists, they will do in-person interviews when applicable.

The Lions continued the general manager search this week by completing interviews with Minnesota Vikings vice president, player personnel/assistant general manager George Paton and Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes.

Paton completed his 14th season with the Vikings in 2020, serving as the club's assistant general manager working alongside general manager Rick Spielman. Paton and Spielman have worked together on personnel staffs in Chicago and Miami as well as Minnesota.

Paton began his NFL career in the college and pro scouting departments in Chicago. He was the Bears' assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. He spent six seasons with Miami as director of pro personnel from 2001-06.