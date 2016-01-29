Lions hire VP of football administration

Jan 29, 2016 at 09:58 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Bob Quinn's front office staff in Detroit continues to take shape.

Friday, the Lions' general manager hired former New York Giants director of football operations Matt Harriss as his new vice president of football administration. It's believed Harriss will have a big role in managing the Lions' salary cap, though Quinn will ultimately oversee the cap.

Harriss was in New York for 10 seasons after joining the organization just prior to the 2006 NFL Draft. In his first year with the Giants, Harriss assisted former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who was in his final season with the team.

Accorsi consulted Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, the Ford family and team president Rod Wood in their GM search that led to the hiring of Quinn.

Harriss then worked closely with assistant general manager Kevin Abrams on all aspects of the salary cap, CBA compliance and player contract negotiations.

Prior to joining the Giants, Harriss spent five seasons in the NFL league office. He began as an intern in the football operations department in September of 2001, and by December he became a player personnel analyst for the Management Council.

His responsibilities included salary cap and free agency management, annual NFL draft eligibility, as well as having extensive knowledge on all personnel rules in order to assist the 32 NFL teams.

Also in his time at the league office, Harriss worked with the officiating department as an instant replay booth communicator during games.

The Lions could potentially have $30 million or more in cap space this offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising