Lions hire Kyle O'Brien as director of player personnel

Jan 15, 2016 at 03:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

New general manager Bob Quinn is not wasting any time reshaping the Lions' personnel department.

Quinn hired former Jacksonville Jaguars director of college scouting Kyle O'Brien as the team's new director of player personnel.

Quinn knows O'Brien very well from their time together in New England. O'Brien was a pro personnel scout, area scout and national scout for the Patriots from 2002-11.

Over that same stretch, Quinn was a pro scout, regional scout, national scout and the assistant director of pro personnel in New England.

O'Brien spent the 2012 season in Kansas City as a regional scout before being hired last season to direct Jacksonville's college scouting.

Quinn said at his introductory news conference Monday that he had some people in mind for his personnel department.

"In this league, it's not exactly easy to get people from other teams to come with you, but I'm working towards that," he said.

It worked with O'Brien.

Quinn went on to explain what makes a good scout in his mind.

"If a guy can work hard, acquire good information and not only be able to articulate what they feel about players, but also write it down on paper and on their computer," he said. "That, to me, is what makes a good scout."

O'Brien attended Harvard where he lettered in lacrosse and was a graduate of Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., lettering in football and lacrosse.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising