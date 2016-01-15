Lions hire Kyle O'Brien as director of player personnel

Over that same stretch, Quinn was a pro scout, regional scout, national scout and the assistant director of pro personnel in New England.

O'Brien spent the 2012 season in Kansas City as a regional scout before being hired last season to direct Jacksonville's college scouting.

Quinn said at his introductory news conference Monday that he had some people in mind for his personnel department.

"In this league, it's not exactly easy to get people from other teams to come with you, but I'm working towards that," he said.

It worked with O'Brien.

Quinn went on to explain what makes a good scout in his mind.

"If a guy can work hard, acquire good information and not only be able to articulate what they feel about players, but also write it down on paper and on their computer," he said. "That, to me, is what makes a good scout."