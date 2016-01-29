Lions hire head strength and conditioning coach

Nash served as the Patriots' head of strength and conditioning from 2011-2015. He was an assistant under Mike Woicik (now with Dallas) from 2005-2010. Nash was let go by the Patriots earlier this week.

The Lions fired their strength and conditioning coaches shortly after Quinn took over.

"Just a change that Jim (Caldwell) and I talked about," Quinn said down at the Senior Bowl this week when asked about the firing of Jason Arapoff and Ted Rath. "I thought that was the best decision for the Lions.

"We're going to go out there and hire the best strength coaches that we can find, so I think that's the bottom line. We have a lot of traits that we're looking for. I'm not going to share those with you, but I think we're aligned with what we want and we're going to go out and find those guys."