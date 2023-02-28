Lions hire Brett Fischer as Director of Player Health and Performance

Feb 28, 2023 at 06:16 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Brett Fischer as the team's Director of Player Health and Performance.

Fischer comes to Detroit after serving as a physical therapist consultant for the Arizona Cardinals from 2007-2022. He is also the founder and owner of the Fischer Institute, which provides performance training and rehab to professional athletes across the major sports leagues. Throughout his career, Fischer has also worked with the University of Florida, New York Jets, PGA & Senior PGA Tour and Chicago Cubs.

