Lions hire Bob Quinn as EVP and GM

Jan 08, 2016 at 07:10 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have reached an agreement in principle with Bob Quinn to become the team's new Executive Vice President and General Manager.

Quinn will oversee the Lions' football operations and report directly to Owner and Chairman of the Board Martha Firestone Ford and President Rod Wood.

"We are thrilled to have agreed to a deal with Bob to make him our new General Manager," Wood said. "As Mrs. Ford indicated at the outset, our search would be national in scope, and we would do everything possible to identify the very best person to lead our football operation. We believe Bob is that person.

"I also want to thank Ernie Accorsi for his assistance in this process," Wood continued. "Ernie proved to be a tremendous resource and his experience and expertise were invaluable."

Wood also recognized Sheldon White, who served as the team's interim general manager from November 5 until today's agreement with Quinn.

"Sheldon has done an exemplary job under less-than-ideal circumstances," Wood said. "We appreciate his professionalism and contributions as our interim GM."

For 16 seasons, Quinn has played an integral role in several aspects of the New England Patriots player personnel department. In the past four seasons, he served as the director of pro scouting after the team promoted him to that position in May 2012.

During his time with New England, Quinn helped the Patriots build one of the most impressive stretches in NFL history that produced four Super Bowl titles, including the most recent championship last season (Super Bowl XLIX). Since 2000, Quinn's first year, the Patriots won six AFC Championships, 13 AFC East titles, 12 games in a season 10 times (which includes the past six years) and 10 games in 14 of his 16 seasons.

Quinn's responsibilities have included both pro and college scouting during his tenure with New England.

From 2009-11, Quinn was the Patriots' assistant director of pro personnel. He worked, prior to that, in college scouting as the team's national scout in 2008 and as a regional scout from 2004-07.

Quinn served two seasons as a pro scout in 2002-03 after he joined the Patriots in 2000 as a player personnel assistant.

Before his 16-year tenure started with the Patriots, Quinn spent time as a graduate assistant in the athletics department at the University of Connecticut (1998-99).

Quinn, native of Norwood, Mass., earned his master's degree in sports management from UConn in 2000 and completed his undergraduate studies at UConn in 1998. He and his wife, Julie, have a son, Kyle, and a daughter, Grace

