Lions hire Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach

Feb 17, 2021 at 08:49 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired Antwaan Randle El as the team's wide receivers coach.

Randle El joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his tenure, the Buccaneers offense ranked first in passing yards and passing touchdowns, second in points and third in total offense. He most recently helped lead the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

As a player, Randle El originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft selection (62nd overall) with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Indiana in the 2002 NFL Draft. In nine years split with Pittsburgh and Washington, he appeared in 143 career games (71 starts) and logged 370 receptions for 4,467 yards (12.1 avg.) and 15 touchdowns along with 438 rushing yards, 323 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Additionally, Randel El added 4,316 yards and six touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns. A native of Riverdale, Ill., he also appeared on the Hoosiers' basketball and baseball teams at different points throughout college.

Related Content

news

Lions add Jett Modkins and DeOn'Tae Pannell to coaching staff

news

Lions hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have hired Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant.
news

Rob Zimmerman of DeWitt High School named Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Rob Zimmerman of DeWitt High School the 2020 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Lions add Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark DeLeone to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced three additions to the coaching staff Friday.
news

Lions add Aubrey Pleasant to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced today that Aubrey Pleasant has been named the team's pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
news

Lions hire Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that Anthony Lynn has been named the team's new offensive coordinator.
news

Lions add Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to front office

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have added Ray Agnew and John Dorsey to the team's player personnel staff.
news

Lions hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Dave Fipp has been named the team's new special teams coordinator.
news

Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that Aaron Glenn has been named the team's new defensive coordinator. 
news

Lions sign K Matthew Wright to Reserve/Future contract

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed K Matthew Wright to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

Lions agree to terms with Dan Campbell to become team's new head coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to become the team's new head coach.

Advertising