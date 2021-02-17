Lions hire Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach

Randle El joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his tenure, the Buccaneers offense ranked first in passing yards and passing touchdowns, second in points and third in total offense. He most recently helped lead the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

As a player, Randle El originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft selection (62nd overall) with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Indiana in the 2002 NFL Draft. In nine years split with Pittsburgh and Washington, he appeared in 143 career games (71 starts) and logged 370 receptions for 4,467 yards (12.1 avg.) and 15 touchdowns along with 438 rushing yards, 323 passing yards and six passing touchdowns. Additionally, Randel El added 4,316 yards and six touchdowns on kickoff and punt returns. A native of Riverdale, Ill., he also appeared on the Hoosiers' basketball and baseball teams at different points throughout college.