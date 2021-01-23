Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

Glenn comes to Detroit after spending the past five seasons (2016-20) as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints. He brings to the Lions more than 24 years of experience in the National Football League including playing, front office and coaching experience.

Prior to his tenure in New Orleans, Glenn worked as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns (2014-15), after working as a personnel scout for the New York Jets for two seasons (2012-13). In his 15-year playing career, Glenn played in 205 games (176 started) and was named to three Pro Bowls. He was originally drafted by the Jets in the first round (12th overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.