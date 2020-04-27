Lions have to decide on Davis' fifth-year option

With the NFL Draft complete, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn can turn his attention to Detroit's next order of business: Deciding whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option of linebacker Jarrad Davis' rookie contract.
As a first-round pick in 2017, the Lions have the right to pick up the fifth-year option of Davis' contract, but have to do so by the league's May 4 deadline.
For players selected outside the top 10 (Davis was the No. 21 overall pick), the fifth-year option is a one-year deal worth the average of the third through 25th highest-paid players at their position. For Davis, that's estimated to be around $10 million, and becomes guaranteed for injury only.
Quinn said in a conference call after the conclusion of the draft Saturday that he hadn't yet made a decision on whether to pick up the option or not.
Davis' numbers were down in 2019 after a 100-tackle, six-sack season the year prior in 2018. He suffered an ankle injury in the preseason, missed the first two games of the last year, and then re-aggravated the injury later in the year and ultimately ended up on injured reserve.
He played in 11 contests and finished with 63 tackles, two sacks and forced three fumbles. He finished the season graded 53rd among the league's interior linebackers by Pro Football Focus.
Davis, a team captain and team leader, has had an up-and-down first four seasons in the NFL. The Lions signed linebackers Jamie Collins Sr., Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee in free agency, and will likely look to expand the role of Jahlani Tavai, Detroit's second-round pick a year ago. Where that leaves Davis and the status of his fifth-year option will be determined in the next week.