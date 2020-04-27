Lions have to decide on Davis' fifth-year option

With the NFL Draft complete, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn can turn his attention to Detroit's next order of business: Deciding whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option of linebacker Jarrad Davis' rookie contract.

As a first-round pick in 2017, the Lions have the right to pick up the fifth-year option of Davis' contract, but have to do so by the league's May 4 deadline.

For players selected outside the top 10 (Davis was the No. 21 overall pick), the fifth-year option is a one-year deal worth the average of the third through 25th highest-paid players at their position. For Davis, that's estimated to be around $10 million, and becomes guaranteed for injury only.