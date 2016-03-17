Lions have a trio of sure-handed pass catchers

"(I) can do what you ask me to do," Jones said. "I can go deep. I can run short to intermediate routes. I can run after the catch. Those are the traits that I have.

"I think anything they ask me to do, or anything I'm expected to do, or they want me to do, I can do it. I'm just excited for this opportunity to be in this offense."

His ability to get down the field could work out well in Detroit. Jones finished in the top 12 in the NFL last season with an average of nearly 13 air yards per reception. That means the ball averaged 13 yards in the air before it got to Jones, showing he worked a lot down the field in the Bengals offense.

He also brings a pair of sure hands to Detroit, which shouldn't be undersold.

Jones was credited with just two drops by sportingcharts.com last season after catching 65 passes for 816 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets.

With the addition of Jones, the Lions now have a trio of sure-handed pass catchers in their lineup.

Tate caught 90 passes last season on 128 targets. He had 813 yards and six touchdowns and was credited with just three drops.

Theo Riddick, who has turned into a matchup nightmare for opponents both out of the backfield and in the slot, wasn't credited with a single drop in 2015 after catching 80 balls on 99 targets.

All three players offer offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter position versatility and playmaking ability.