Lions have a trio of sure-handed pass catchers

Mar 17, 2016 at 05:45 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Marvin Jones said after signing with the Lions last week that Detroit was "circled in his book" because of the opportunities he would have to make plays in Jim Bob Cooter's offense.

In Cincinnati, Jones was clearly the No. 2 receiver behind Pro Bowler A.J. Green.

In Detroit, he can be 1A or 1B alongside Golden Tate.

Jones brings some versatility to the Lions offense. The opportunity to play a lot of different roles was intriguing to him from the very start of conversations with Lions coaches.

"(I) can do what you ask me to do," Jones said. "I can go deep. I can run short to intermediate routes. I can run after the catch. Those are the traits that I have.

"I think anything they ask me to do, or anything I'm expected to do, or they want me to do, I can do it. I'm just excited for this opportunity to be in this offense."

His ability to get down the field could work out well in Detroit. Jones finished in the top 12 in the NFL last season with an average of nearly 13 air yards per reception. That means the ball averaged 13 yards in the air before it got to Jones, showing he worked a lot down the field in the Bengals offense.

He also brings a pair of sure hands to Detroit, which shouldn't be undersold.

Jones was credited with just two drops by sportingcharts.com last season after catching 65 passes for 816 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets.

With the addition of Jones, the Lions now have a trio of sure-handed pass catchers in their lineup.

Tate caught 90 passes last season on 128 targets. He had 813 yards and six touchdowns and was credited with just three drops.

Theo Riddick, who has turned into a matchup nightmare for opponents both out of the backfield and in the slot, wasn't credited with a single drop in 2015 after catching 80 balls on 99 targets.

All three players offer offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter position versatility and playmaking ability.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will like that when he throws them the football, he can trust they'll catch it.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced four additions to the coaching staff Wednesday.

news

Back from injury, Hyder Jr. is focused on the future

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. isn't giving much thought to the Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season.

news

Redding hoping to build on impressive offseason

After a pretty impressive offseason, undrafted free agent wide receiver Teo Redding knows he needs to continue to improve to make an impression.

news

O'HARA: How Lions have worked to build a run game

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what the Lions have done to build a running game this year, and some key events that made an impact in the past.

news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands after offseason program

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the offseason training program.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from offseason program

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Lions offseason training program.

news

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions finish offseason program

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

news

O'HARA: Lawson says Slay set higher standard for secondary

As Nevin Lawson prepares for his fifth season as a Lion, he feels that Darius Slay's performance last year set a higher standard.

news

Patricia bringing an intensity to Lions

The offseason program provided the first look at what to expect from the Lions under head coach Matt Patricia.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Lions who have breakout potential.

news

Lions sign TE Sean McGrath and waive TE Wes Saxton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have signed TE Sean McGrath and waived TE Wes Saxton.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who stood out this offseason?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions wrap up the offseason training program.

Advertising