Lions establish 53-man roster

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have waived 19 players, released two players and placed TE Andrew Quarless on Reserve/Suspended to trim their roster down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit prior to the 4 p.m. ET League deadline.
PLAYERS WAIVED:
WR Jace Billingsley, CB Alex Carter, WR Quinshad Davis, LB Jayson DiManche, TE Adam Fuehne, LB Zaviar Gooden, LB Khaseem Greene, C Gabe Ikard, S Isaiah Johnson, WR TJ Jones, WR Jay Lee, T Luke Marquardt, T Michael Ola, DT Caraun Reid, QB Jake Rudock, OL Brandon Thomas, DB Charles Washington, RB George Winn, DT Gabe Wright.
VESTED VETERANS RELEASED:
C Lemuel Jeanpierre, CB Darrin Walls
PLAYERS PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:
TE Andrew Quarless