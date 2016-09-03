Lions establish 53-man roster

Sep 03, 2016 at 09:16 AM

Allen Park, Mich. –The Detroit Lions announced today that they have waived 19 players, released two players and placed TE Andrew Quarless on Reserve/Suspended to trim their roster down to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit prior to the 4 p.m. ET League deadline.

PLAYERS WAIVED:

WR Jace Billingsley, CB Alex Carter, WR Quinshad Davis, LB Jayson DiManche, TE Adam Fuehne, LB Zaviar Gooden, LB Khaseem Greene, C Gabe Ikard, S Isaiah Johnson, WR TJ Jones, WR Jay Lee, T Luke Marquardt, T Michael Ola, DT Caraun Reid, QB Jake Rudock, OL Brandon Thomas, DB Charles Washington, RB George Winn, DT Gabe Wright.

VESTED VETERANS RELEASED:

C Lemuel Jeanpierre, CB Darrin Walls

PLAYERS PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:

TE Andrew Quarless

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jake Weingartz of Davison High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 3

The Detroit Lions have named Jake Weingartz of Davison High School the week three recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Gary Houghton of Mason High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week - Week 2

The Detroit Lions have named Gary Houghton of Mason High School the week two recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Strength in Numbers: Detroit Lions Analytics Mentorship Program returns for a second season

The Detroit Lions today announced the club will be continuing the Strength in Numbers: Detroit Lions Analytics Mentorship Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday several roster moves.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday several roster moves.
news

Joe Palka of Saline High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Joe Palka of Saline High School the week one recipient of the 2023 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday several roster moves.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday several roster moves.
news

Detroit Lions to add Lomas Brown to Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions today announced the club is inducting OT Lomas Brown into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game October 30, 2023 on Monday Night Football.
news

Lions sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through the 2025 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2025 season.
news

Detroit Lions announce first preseason game alternate broadcast

The Detroit Lions announced today that they will offer an alternate broadcast of their first preseason game against the New York Giants at Ford Field on August 11, 2023.
news

Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team adds Jason Ross Jr. as play-by-play announcer

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are welcoming Jason Ross Jr. to the Detroit Lions Preseason TV Broadcast Team as the play-by-play announcer.
Advertising