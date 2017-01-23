LIONS CHEERLEADER TRYOUTS TO BE HELD MARCH 11–13

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will begin the audition and selection process for the 2017 - 2018 Detroit Lions Cheerleaders in the coming weeks with two pre-audition clinics open to interested candidates followed by the audition weekend in March.

The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders debuted during the 2016 season. They performed at all regular season home games in addition to making appearances in the community.

Candidates for the 2017 – 2018 season are encouraged to participate in one OR both of the pre-audition clinics where they will learn audition choreography and information about the audition process.

PRE-AUDITION CLINICS

Dates: Thursday, February 16 and Wednesday, March 1

and Wednesday, Time: 6:30 PM to 9 PM

Cost: $25 for one OR $40 for both days.

Registrations must be completed at www.detroitlions.com/cheerleaders.

AUDITIONS