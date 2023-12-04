Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Saints 33-28 behind Sam LaPorta's career-best performance

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by PJ Clark to break down the Detroit Lions' 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. To start, the two talk through the strong offensive performance late in the fourth quarter before breaking down tight end Sam LaPorta's 140-yard game in just his 12th NFL appearance. Tim and PJ discuss what LaPorta meant to the Lions' offense and how he can be used moving forward before moving on to highlighting the Lions' offensive line and run game following today's win. After that, the two shift to the defense, talking about strong days from Brian Branch, Jack Campbell, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Bruce Irvin. To wrap things up, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's matchup between the Lions and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Stay tuned for a full Lions-Bears preview coming this week