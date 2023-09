Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they were awarded TE Khari Lee via waivers from Chicago and placed LB Jon Bostic (foot) on Reserve/Injured. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Lee (6-4, 253) comes to Detroit having played in all 16 games (seven starts) for the Bears in 2015 after being traded to Chicago from Houston at the beginning of the season. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Texans last season out of Bowie State (Md.).