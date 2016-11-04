Lions at Vikings injury report: Nov. 4

Nov 04, 2016 at 08:54 AM

Detroit Lions

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
LBDeAndre Levyknee/quadNPNPNPOut
TRiley ReiffillnessNPNPNPOut
DEEzekiel AnsahankleLPLPLPQuestionable
CBAdairius BarneshamstringLPNPLPQuestionable
TTaylor DeckerribsLPLPLPQuestionable
DTHaloti NgatashoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
RBTheo RiddickankleLPLPLPQuestionable
CBDarius SlayhamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
WRMarvin Jones Jr.footLPFPFP
TCorey RobinsonankleFPFPFP

Minnesota Vikings

Pos.NameInjuryWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYStatus
GAlex Booneconcussion/shoulder/kneeNPNPNPOut
DTSharrif FloydkneeNPNPNPOut
LBEric KendricksconcussionNPNPNPOut
GZac KerinhandNPNPNPOut
DTTom JohnsonconcussionNPLPLPQuestionable
RBJerick McKinnonankleNPLPLPQuestionable
SAndrew SendejoankleLPLPLPQuestionable
CBMarcus SherelswristLPLPFP
LBAnthony BarrgroinLPFPFP
LBAudie ColefingerFPFPFP
CBCaptain MunnerlynfootLPFPFP
TEMyCole PruittkneeFPFPFP
CBXavier RhodescalfLPFPFP
WRJarius WrightankleFPFPFP


NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed

Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions

Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play



