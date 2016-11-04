Lions at Vikings injury report: Nov. 4

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee/quad
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|T
|Riley Reiff
|illness
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Adairius Barnes
|hamstring
|LP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Taylor Decker
|ribs
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|Haloti Ngata
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Darius Slay
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Corey Robinson
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
Minnesota Vikings
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|G
|Alex Boone
|concussion/shoulder/knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DT
|Sharrif Floyd
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|G
|Zac Kerin
|hand
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DT
|Tom Johnson
|concussion
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Andrew Sendejo
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marcus Sherels
|wrist
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Anthony Barr
|groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Audie Cole
|finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Captain Munnerlyn
|foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Xavier Rhodes
|calf
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Jarius Wright
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play