Lions at Texans injury report: Oct. 28

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee/quad
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|CB
|Darius Slay
|hamstring
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|ankle/knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|Nevin Lawson
|foot
|not listed
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|Haloti Ngata
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Riley Reiff
|illness
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Corey Robinson
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Cole Wick
|knee
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|Questionable
|OL
|Joe Dahl
|illness
|NP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|not injury related
|NP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
Houston Texans
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|LB
|Brian Peters
|quad
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|elbow
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Quintin Demps
|calf
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Jonathan Grimes
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Lamar Miller
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Oday Aboushi
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Lonnie Ballentine
|knee/oblique
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Tyler Ervin
|knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|C
|Greg Mancz
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Corey Moore
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|FP
|QB
|Brock Osweiler
|foot
|FP
|FP
|FP
The Texans did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations
Texans T Derek Newton was removed from the report and placed on Reserve/Injured
*
NP = Did not participate in practice
LP = Limited participation in practice
FP = Full participation
NL = Not listed
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a players normal repetitions
Out = Will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain if a player will play