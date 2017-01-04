Lions at Seahawks practice report: Jan. 4

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|T
|Riley Reiff
|hip
|LP
|WR
|Andre Roberts
|shoulder
|LP
|C
|Travis Swanson
|concussion
|LP
Seattle Seahawks
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|DE
|Michael Bennett
|not injury related
|NP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|not injury related
|NP
|DT
|Tony McDaniel
|concussion
|NP
|RB
|C.J. Prosise
|shoulder
|NP
|
NP = Did not participate in practice
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Will not play