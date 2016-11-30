Lions at Saints practice report: Nov. 30

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|ankle
|LP
|S
|Don Carey
|hamstring
|LP
|WR
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|thigh
|LP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|ankle
|LP
|LB
|Tahir Whitehead
|knee
|LP
New Orleans Saints
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|T
|Terron Armstead
|knee/quad
|NP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|toe
|NP
|RB
|Daniel Lasco
|hamstring
|NP
|G
|Senio Kelemete
|hip
|LP
|TE
|John Phillips
|ankle
|LP
|T
|Zach Strief
|knee
|LP
|
NP = Did not participate in practice
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Will not play