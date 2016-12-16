Lions at Giants injury report: Dec. 16

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|C
|Travis Swanson
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|wrist
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Doubtful
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|shoulder
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Eric Ebron
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Darius Slay
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Zach Zenner
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|right finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
New York Giants
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Status
|DE
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|core muscle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|S
|Nat Berhe
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Keenan Robinson
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Shane Vereen
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|LS
|Zak DeOssie
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Mark Herzlich
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Owa Odighizuwa
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|G
|Justin Pugh
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|
NP = Did not participate in practice
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Will not play