Lions at Cowboys practice report: Dec. 22

Detroit Lions
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Status
|RB
|Theo Riddick
|wrist
|NP
|CB
|Darius Slay
|hamstring
|NP
|C
|Travis Swanson
|concussion
|NP
|DT
|Khyri Thornton
|illness
|NP
|DE
|Ezekiel Ansah
|shoulder
|LP
|S
|Rafael Bush
|back
|LP
|LB
|DeAndre Levy
|knee
|LP
|DT
|Haloti Ngata
|quad
|LP
|QB
|Matthew Stafford
|right finger
|FP
Dallas Cowboys
|Pos.
|Name
|Injury
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Status
|CB
|Morris Claiborne
|groin
|NP
|DL
|Tyrone Crawford
|shoulder/hamstring
|NP
|LB
|Justin Durant
|elbow
|NP
|DE
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|back
|NP
|T
|Tyron Smith
|back/knee
|NP
|DT
|Cedric Thornton
|ankle
|NP
|DE
|Jack Crawford
|foot
|LP
|LB
|Sean Lee
|knee
|LP
|WR
|Dez Bryant
|back
|FP
|S
|Barry Church
|forearm
|FP
|G
|Ronald Leary
|back
|FP
|S
|J.J. Wilcox
|thigh
|FP
|
NP = Did not participate in practice
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Out = Will not play